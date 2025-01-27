Love Scout Episode 9 Spoiler: Lee Jun Hyuk expresses jealousy over Han Ji Min's closeness with potential love rival; watch

SBS' Friday-Saturday drama Love Scout has topped the buzzworthy drama chart of the week, following the release of its latest episode on January 25. As it headed to its second half, the plot got more interesting and fans went gaga over the leads, Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk's swoon-worthy chemistry.

In the last episode of Love Scout, we saw CEO Kang Ji Yun (Han Ji Min) and Secretary Yoo Eun Ho (Lee Jun Hyuk) in their mushy romantic era. They had their cute secret moments in the office while trying to avoid letting the co-workers find out about their relationship. However, the episode took a serious turn towards the end when Kang Ji Yun was belittled by their company's chief investor, Chairman Woo at a party. However, Yoo Eun Ho stepped in and saved her from further humiliation by taking her away from the venue.

Episode 9 will take on from when the two of them left the party together. Yoo Eun Ho tries to make Kang Ji Yun feel better by reassuring her of her strengths and saying that she doesn't need to be perfect. He promises to be by her side no matter what and the emotional moment leads to a moment of intimacy between them. When things finally start looking bright again, there's an unexpected issue in their lives.

Advertisement

Min Jong Hyun, a successful CEO of an interior designing company meets Kang Ji Yun for some business but her secretary boils with jealousy over their interactions. He reaches his limit of tolerance when Min Jong Hyun asks her out for dinner. Yoo Eun Ho starts overthinking what if Kang Ji Yun also starts liking him back. Acting like a teenager in love while being a grown-up man and a dad makes him adorable. At the end of the preview, Yoo Eun Ho tells Kang Ji Yun that he visited her father, leaving us with suspense as to what her reaction to that might be.

The episode also gives us a lot of Woo Jeong Han (Kim Do Hoon) and Jung Su Hyeon (Kim Yoon Hye) moments. Yoo Eun Ho accidentally sees them having a fun, candid moment in public and wonders how the two of them know each other. When Woo Jeong Han is about to reveal that they bonded over their similar one-sided love situation, Jung Su Hyeon closes his mouth and tackles the situation somehow. The duo is then seen in Jung Su Hyeon's home, sitting with her mom and niece. They express curiosity about the relationship between Jung Su Hyeon and Woo Jeong Han.

Advertisement

Now we'll have to wait till January 31 to find out if there have been any developments of feelings between the two of them and if things between Yoo Eun Ho and Kang Ji Yun get sorted.

ALSO READ: Love Scout and lead star Lee Jun Hyuk top buzzworthy drama and actor lists beating Lim Ji Yeon's The Tale of Lady Ok