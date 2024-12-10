When the Stars Gossip poster: Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Alex Hafner, Oh Jung Se and more prepare for an ultimate space adventure

When the Stars Gossip is an upcoming South Korean drama starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the lead roles. The massive production series has released a new poster featuring the star-studded cast lineup which has further added to the intrigue. The plot of the series follows an astronaut and a space traveler who cross paths on a trip to a stars and form a special relationship.

On December 10, 2024, the production team of the upcoming series When the Stars Gossip has released a brand new poster featuring the extensive cast members. The image consists of Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Hun, Lee El, Lee Cho Hee, Heo Nam Jun and more. Furthermore, international actor Alex Hafner also joins the cast list brining in a special twist.

The show is directed by Park Shin Woo, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, with a script by Seo Sook Hyang, the writer behind Don’t Dare to Dream. Set in space, the upcoming romantic comedy will focus on the unexpected connection between an astronaut and a space tourist who cross paths at a space station.

Lee Min Ho takes on the role of Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN who visits a space station as a tourist for a few days. While his journey appears recreational, he is secretly on a mission he cannot disclose, sparking intrigue about his hidden agenda. Gong Hyo Jin stars as Commander Eve Kim, embarking on her first mission as a commander at the space station.

Advertisement

Oh Jung Se plays Kang Kang Soo, a researcher studying fruit flies aboard the station. As the second son of a global financial powerhouse, he has lived a carefree life but suddenly finds himself embracing the thrill of space exploration in an unexpected adventure. Han Ji Eun portrays Choi Go Eun, Gong Ryong’s girlfriend and the sole heir to MZ Group’s chairman.

Kim Joo Hun steps into the role of Park Dong Ah, a veteran astronaut working at Seoul MCC’s Ground Control Center. Lee El plays Chief Kang, the commanding presence at MCC, bridging communication between Earth and space. Additionally, Lee Cho Hee plays twin sisters Mina Lee and Dona Lee, whose personalities are stark opposites. Heo Nam Jun joins as Lee Seung Joon, a space scientist conducting groundbreaking research on mice with dementia in the station.

The K-drama is set to be released on January 4, 2024. Are you excited for the show?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lee Jung Jae, Wi Ha Joon, and Kang Ha Neul’s Squid Game 2 secures Golden Globes 2025 nomination for Best Drama Series