Hellbound actress Won Jin Ah joins Ji Sung in talks for courtroom drama Judge Lee Han Young

Actress Won Jin Ah is stepping into a major career step as she takes on her first leading role in a terrestrial television drama. According to Star News on March 6, Won Jin Ah has been confirmed as the female lead in MBC’s highly anticipated new series Judge Lee Han Young, scheduled to premiere later this year.

Judge Lee Han Young is a courtroom drama that follows the story of an honorable and steadfast judge, Lee Han Young, who upholds fairness in a legal system rife with corruption. His journey takes an extraordinary turn when he experiences an unjust death, only to mysteriously return to the past. With his newfound awareness, he seeks to reshape the justice system and fight against wrongful judgments, guided by the belief that people’s lives should not be judged carelessly. The drama is adapted from a popular web novel of the same name and is expected to offer a compelling mix of legal battles, moral dilemmas, and elements of mystery.

Advertisement

Won Jin Ah will reportedly portray Kim Jin Ah, a determined and intelligent prosecutor who dedicates her life to holding the powerful accountable. Her character will be shown in the search for justice against a corporate chairman responsible for her father’s tragic death. Throughout the series, Kim Jin Ah’s legal battles and resolve will be central to the unfolding drama.

Moreover, the actress will be sharing the screen with Ji Sung, who has been reportedly cast for the titular judge, Lee Han Young. With Ji Sung’s extensive experience in intense and dramatic roles, his collaboration with Won Jin Ah is expected to bring depth and emotional weight to the series.

Advertisement

This role marks a major achievement in Won Jin Ah’s career, as it will be her first time leading a drama on a major terrestrial network. Since her debut in the 2015 film Now Playing, she has steadily built an impressive resume, proving her versatility in both television and film. Her past drama credits include Just Between Lovers, where she gained attention for her heartfelt performance, Life, Melting Me Softly, She Would Never Know, Hellbound and Unicorn.

She has also appeared in several notable films such as The Age of Shadows, Steel Rain, Long Live the King: Mokpo Hero, A Year-End Medley, and Secret: Untold Melody, among others. While an official statement from her agency is still awaited, anticipation is already building among fans eager to see her in this new role.