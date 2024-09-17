YouTuber Kwak Tube hit with backlash for ‘forgiving’ Lee Naeun's alleged bullying ‘on behalf of’ victim Lee Hyunjoo

Kwak Tube, a famous South Korean YouTuber recently posted a video on his channel featuring former APRIL member Lee Naeun. The two were seen touring in London in the vlog when they had a conversation that angered a lot of netizens. The YouTuber stated that he has forgiven Lee Naeun on behalf of her alleged bullying victim Lee Hyunjoo, also a former member of APRIL.

In the video, it was revealed that the two met up when Kwak Tube was preparing to go to France from London, while Lee Naeun was staying in England city. During a conversation, the YouTuber revealed that he initially cut off contact with the ex-APRIL member after her bullying incident broke out. He only unblocked her contact when she denied the accusations in a later article. Kwak Tube apologized to Lee Naeun for being sensitive as he was also a victim of bullying. However, what triggered the netizens was when the duo claimed that he had forgiven her on behalf of the victim.

Many have since heavily criticized the YouTuber with comments like, “I’m so disappointed in you, Kwak Tune. It’s not like you’re the victim, so what are you forgiving her?”. Some have even called him out as a “secondary perpetrator”, while others have pointed out that although her school violence accusations were false, she was indeed a bully to former groupmate Lee Hyunjoo, according to court verdict documents.

A comment by an online user read, “If Kwak Tube said sorry for misunderstanding ng based on the fact that Lee Naeun was nice to her, then the people who bullied him would also have been good people to those close to them.”

Kwak Tube has since deleted the video.

A few years back, a huge controversy emerged from a few accusations against the girl group APRIL. Lee Naeun, along with the other members, apart from Rachel who joined the group later, were accused of bullying their former bandmate Lee Hyunjoo. Although they primarily denied the allegations, the court documents revealed Naeun admitting to certain accusations such as using Hyunjoo’s shoes without permission or putting fermented Cheon Guk Jang stew in her tumbler. Later, the members filed several counter-lawsuits against Hyunjoo, all of which were dismissed by the court.

