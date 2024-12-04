Light Shop Early Review: Ju Ji Hoon, Park Bo Young and Um Tae Goo’s horror series lives up to its genre

Light Shop, the highly anticipated South Korean horror series, debuted on December 4, 2024, with the first four episodes now available for viewers. The series features an all-star cast, including Ju Ji Hoon, Park Bo Young, and Uhm Tae Goo. Adapted from Kang Full’s webtoon Shop of the Lamp, the show is written by him, who is also behind the hit series Moving. The story centers around a mysterious light shop, frequented by various individuals, where eerie and unsettling occurrences unfold.

Name: Light Shop

Premiere date: December 4, 2024

Cast: Ju Ji Hoon, Park Bo Young, Seolhyun, Bae Sung Woo, Um Tae Goo, Lee Jung Eun, Kim Min Ha, Shin Eun Soo, Park Hyuk Kwon, Kim Sun Hwa, and Kim Ki Hae.

Director: Kim Hee Won

Screenwriter: Kang Full

Number of episodes: 8

Genre: Thriller, Supernatural, Mystery, Psychological, Drama

Where to watch: Disney+

Light Shop plot

The series tells the story of a diverse group of strangers, each grappling with the emotional weight of a devastating event from their past. Despite their efforts to continue living normal lives, they find themselves inexplicably drawn to a peculiar light shop tucked away at the end of a dark, eerie alley.

The shop, which seems almost otherworldly, is guarded by a reserved and enigmatic shopkeeper who watches over it with great care. As the characters delve deeper into the shop’s mysterious allure, they begin to suspect that it may hold the answers to the unresolved questions of their past as well as the key to shaping their present and future.

Light Shop’s wins

An unsettling vibe is present from the very beginning, drawing the audience into something eerie. While it doesn't immediately feel scary, the tension slowly builds, leading to moments that will leave viewers gasping. The Light Shop is located in a dark alley and is run by Ju Ji Hoon’s character, Jung Won Yeong, who has a calm demeanor and an air of protectiveness. He is visited by various strange individuals, yet he remains unfazed, suggesting he is accustomed to such encounters, which makes the audience more intrigued.

Though the story moves at a slower pace, it never feels dragging, as the jump scares are well-timed for an adrenaline rush. Moreover, the film doesn't rely solely on jump scares; instead, it builds tension through unsettling visuals, subtle sound design, and a creeping sense of dread. The story is engaging and will undoubtedly leave viewers wanting more.

Another intriguing aspect is Park Bo Young's character, Kwon Yeong Ji, a nurse at a hospital where strange events begin to unfold. However, she appears to be the only one who can see these occurrences, which isolates her from everyone else. Meanwhile, Uhm Tae Goo's character seems to face a grim fate after encountering a woman to whom he offers help.

Yun Seon Hae, played by Kim Min Ha, is a carefree tenant who moves into a rather peculiar neighborhood and soon realizes she is not alone in the house. Shin Eun Soo’s character, Hyun Ju, a high school girl who frequently visits the light shop to run errands for her mother, also adds an element of mystery, sparking curiosity about her role in the story.

Light Shop’s losses

The story can be a bit confusing, as the events unfold without clear explanations, leaving everything shrouded in mystery. Each character carries a secret, but the story hasn't delved deeply into any one of them yet. While it's still early to judge, some viewers may lose interest due to the large number of characters, which could lead to confusion. Moreover, The pacing is slow, which may not be to everyone’s taste.

Light Shop performances

Ju Ji Hoon effectively creates intrigue with his performance, and his spotless track record certainly supports his role. Uhm Tae Goo also delivers a strong performance, with his expressions adding to the unsettling atmosphere of the show. Park Bo Young effortlessly embodies her character, blending seamlessly into the story from the start. Kim Min Ha’s transformation from aloof and indifferent to genuinely terrified is remarkable, showcasing a powerful emotional shift. It will be interesting to see how the other characters further contribute to the unfolding narrative.

Light Shop Early Review: Final verdict

Light Shop is intriguing, and it provides a fresh take on horror, and along with the star-studded cast, it becomes even more exciting. The characters are intriguingly complex, each hiding secrets that add depth to the narrative, though the lack of clear explanations may leave some viewers feeling lost.

Overall, Light Shop is a haunting experience and thrives on its subtlety, relying on visuals, sound, and tension to evoke fear. Although it has layered storytelling, the show may not appeal to everyone. As new episodes release, it will be fascinating to see how the story evolves.