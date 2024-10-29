Light Shop stills: Seolhyun chilling visit to store, Uhm Tae Goo' strange encounter with mysterious woman raises anticipation
Light Shop is a much-anticipated drama starring Park Bo Young, Ju Ji Hoon and more in the leading roles. Here is a look at the new stills released.
Light Shop starring Park Bo Young, Ju Ji Hoon, Seolhyun, Bae Sung Woo and Uhm Tae Goo is all geared up to premiere this December. Anticipation runs high as the star cast and the talented crew come together for this project. Additionally, the drama is based on the webtoon by Kang Full who also wrote for the super hit series Moving.
On October 29, Disney+ unveiled the stills of Seolhyun and Uhm Tae Goo from their upcoming drama Light Shop. The stills revealed Seolhyun walking under the rain and reaching the light shop soaking wet. Her eyes have an eerie look instigating curiosity. On the other hand, Uhm Tae Goo encounters a strange woman near a bus very mysteriously increasing anticipation for the drama.
See the latest stills of Light sHop featuring Seolhyun and Uhm Tae Goo below.
Light Shop tells the story of a light shop that seems ordinary from the outside. It might be a simple shop from afar but it is a place which spirits who are dead or hanging on to lives visit. These spirits have their own stories. The man who runs the shop warns a lady who buys bulbs from the store to be vary of other customers.
Kim Hee Won is directing the project. He is an actor and Light Shop would be his directorial debut. Light Shop is adapted from the webtoon Shop of the Lamp by Kang Full who also wrote Moving. The project has also been adapted into a Chinese version titled Love Life Light which was released in 2023.
Light Shop is scheduled to premiere on December 4. The series will include 8 episodes with new episodes released every Wednesday.
