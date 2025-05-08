BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s controversial Met Gala lingerie look gets MAJOR update from designer; was it Rosa Parks?

She did. She didn’t. The internet could not decide whether Rosa Parks appeared on BLACKPINK Lisa’s underwear at the Met Gala 2025.

BLACKPINK's Lisa made her Met Gala debut in a striking jet-black Louis Vuitton lingerie-inspired outfit. From a distance, it looked bold but normal for the event. But close-up photos told a different story. People thought they saw Rosa Parks' face embroidered on the lace, right on the lower part of the bodysuit. The rumor caught fire and spread fast across social media. Fans, critics, and fashion watchers all joined the debate, making it one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Now the truth is out. A representative for artist Henry Taylor, who worked with Pharrell Williams on the look, set the record straight. The face on the outfit was not Rosa Parks. It was one of Henry’s neighbors.

The representative explained that every face shown on this design, and on past Louis Vuitton pieces featuring Taylor’s art, came from his personal life. Friends, family, neighbors. These are people Taylor painted over the years. He shared those artworks with Louis Vuitton for Pharrell’s debut collection in 2023.

To stop the confusion, the rep made it clear. None of the people in the outfit are civil rights activist Rosa Parks or any other well-known historical figures. They are all real people from the artist’s life.

"The faces seen on this look, as well as on previous LV garments featuring Henry Taylor’s artwork, are all drawn from his personal life — family members, friends, and neighbors," the rep continued. "These figures come directly from Henry’s existing artworks, which he provided to LVMH for Pharrell’s debut collection with Louis Vuitton in 2023."

If you missed the chaos, it all started on May 5. BLACKPINK's Lisa stepped onto the Met Gala carpet in sheer black tights, bold underwear, and a sharp black coat. At first glance, everything seemed fine. But once cameras zoomed in, people started noticing the details. That is when the speculation took off and started trending worldwide.

This year’s Met Gala theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The fashion moment celebrated Black fashion and tailoring from the eighteenth century to today, aiming to honor history and culture, not spark controversy.

