BLACKPINK's Lisa's Met Gala debut: Brand reveals truth behind Rosa Parks embroidery on bottomwear; 'Portraits of...'

BLACKPINK member Lisa made a sizzling debut at the Met Gala this year. She left a lasting impression with her edgy bodice and no-pants look. Her outfit contained faces of several women embroidered in it, which the fans were quick to spot. Following speculations of one of the faces being that of civil rights activist Rosa Parks, Louis Vuitton (the dress' creator) revealed if that was true, as per media outlet People's May 6 report.

Lisa, being a proud Louis Vuitton ambassador, made sure to represent the brand of the biggest fashion extravaganza on May 5. Following the release of her Met Gala 2025 photos, curiosity sparked regarding her LV bottom wear featuring Rosa Parks' face, however that might or might not be true, as per the brand's statement. They said, the lace of the outfit depicts “portraits of figures who have been a part of the artist’s life.” However, it was not known if the figures were famous personalities.

The BLACKPINK star's lacy ensemble's unique embroidery was carefully crafted by artist Henry Taylor. He was previously commissioned by Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director and 2025 Met Gala co-chair, to embroider the same design for the brand’s Men's Spring-Summer 2024 show. It showcased Henry Taylor's talent and reputation in the fashion world. He showed his magic once again through the creation of an unforgettable fit for Lisa's first Met appearance.

The White Lotus 3 star's overall look consisted of a figure-flaunting lacy jacket, accompanied by lacy undies and sheer stockings. Both the jacket and the bottom wear had the faces of women who influenced Lisa's life. She topped it off with pearl chain details and a pair of black pointed pumps. As for hair and accessories, she opted for a blonde messy, voluminous updo and a small LV bag. Posing with grace and boldness at the Met Gala blue carpet, she stole the spotlight.

Channeling her Vixi Alter Ego, she made an unapologetic statement at the fashion event. Although there were some comments regarding the outfit being too revealing, others shut it down saying she slayed the look.

