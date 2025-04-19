BTS’ Jimin ponders on new album, exploring perfume and style changes after military discharge: ‘Will my 30s…’

BTS member Jimin, who will turn 30 in October, recently shared his thoughts and concerns about entering the tricenarian. As his military discharge approaches in less than two months, Jimin took to Weverse, a fan communication platform, to discuss his plans and considerations for life after completion of mandatory services on June 11, 2025. He expressed his thoughts on what he wants to achieve and try, once he returns to civilian life.

Recently Jimin was asked in Weverse by a fan regarding what his thoughts were lately before going to bed. To that, the BTS member replied wanting to experiment with new looks. He wrote, "These days, I'm thinking about how long I should grow my hair out/ I'm going to grow it out quickly, right?" Another fan also inquired regarding his hair, asking if he would consider dying it once he gets discharged, and he cheekily replied, "Shouldn't I have to come and grow it out first?"

The singer also addressed the very realistic concern of whether his ear piercings would remain intact, after not being able to wear ear ornaments for 18 months. He pondered, "I can wear earrings, right? I hope it's not blocked?" Jimin also considered changing his outfit style and applying perfume for the first time. He stated, "I've never used perfume before. Should I use it."

The K-pop artist also wondered whether it would be difficult to perform with the same agility he did before gaining weight in the military. "Since I worked out, it won't be hard to dance, right?," Jimin thought to himself. He shared with BTS ARMY his thoughts about creation of new music following return to civilian life. The questions in his mind regarding his career included "What song should I sing" and "What kind of album would we be making in the future."

Though it is unclear whether he meant BTS' full-group comeback or his solo endeavour, fans are thrilled to know that he had been thinking about a new musical offering. Jimin also expressed his desire to keep showcasing entertaining acts to his fans, saying, "I want to perform on stage for a long time without getting sick." Lastly, he revealed thinking "What kind of journey will my 30s be?"

