Here's how BTS' Jimin is showing love towards J-Hope’s Sweet Dreams comeback; fans call him 'forever hobi's baby'

BTS members have always been known for their unwavering support for one another, and Jimin just proved it once again in the most heartwarming way. Despite being in the military, he found a subtle yet meaningful way to cheer on J-Hope’s latest track, Sweet Dreams.

Instead of posting a message or comment, Jimin changed his Weverse profile picture to the adorable puppy featured in the Sweet Dreams MV and even updated his bio to say, SWEET DREAMS—a touching tribute to J-Hope's new release.

This seemingly small gesture speaks volumes about the deep bond between BTS members, even as they are physically apart due to military service.

ARMYs quickly noticed and flooded social media with emotional reactions. One fan tweeted, “Jimin changed his Weverse profile picture to the puppy from Sweet Dreams and even added it to his bio! He’s the most thoughtful person ever.”

Another fan shared, “I woke up to Jimin changing his Weverse profile picture??? And he still hasn’t changed it back! He’s really out here supporting his Hobi Hyung in the cutest way.”

This isn’t the first time Jimin has expressed his love and admiration for his fellow members through thoughtful gestures. Back in 2022, when Jin enlisted in the military, Jimin changed his Weverse profile picture to a selfie of him and Jin, both wearing masks from Jin’s enlistment day.

He also posted a heartfelt message, “I wonder if our Jin Hyung is training right now,” which deeply moved ARMYs. Another time, he set his profile picture to a photo of Jin, further showing his love and support for his hyung.

Jimin officially enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside Jungkook. He is currently serving in the South Korean military and is expected to be discharged on June 11, 2025—just one day after RM and V are set to be released.

Despite being away from the public eye, Jimin continues to find ways to stay connected with fans and support his members, proving that distance doesn’t weaken their brotherhood.

Meanwhile, J-Hope’s Sweet Dreams, a collaboration with Miguel, has been dominating music charts worldwide. The track has effortlessly topped iTunes and several streaming platforms, gaining immense love from fans.

On March 9, 2025, BIGHIT Music announced the release of Sweet Dreams: zzZ Remix Album, featuring six unique remixes with different vibes and musical styles, including a sped-up version, a band version, and more.