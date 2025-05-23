Made In Korea First Look: Hyun Bin sets eyes on gripping thriller in first K-drama since Crash Landing on You and marriage to Son Ye Jin

The first look at Made In Korea is out, and it is already making waves. Starring Hyun Bin and Jung Woo Sung, this upcoming political thriller is shaping up to be one of the most intense dramas of the year. This marks Hyun Bin’s first drama series since his marriage to Son Ye Jin and following his hit drama Crash Landing On You. After tying the knot in 2022, the actor made his big-screen comeback with the movie Harbin (2024). Now, he is back with another political drama that revolves around power struggle.

Set against the gripping backdrop of 1970s Korea, the series plunges into a tense world of power, ambition, and justice, where two men find themselves on opposite sides of a razor-thin line.

Hyun Bin plays Baek Ki Tae, a man consumed by his ambition and his desire for power and wealth. On the other side stands Jung Woo Sung as Jang Gun Young, a prosecutor known for his fierce tenacity and sharp instinct. When a major incident shakes the political landscape, Jang Gun Young dedicates himself entirely to stopping Baek Ki Tae, setting the stage for a dramatic battle between two strong personalities.

The first images give us a taste of the tension that runs through the series. One shot shows Hyun Bin in a formal suit, speaking on the phone with an expression that is both calm and calculated. He appears to be in the middle of a high-stakes conversation, possibly negotiating or gathering information. Another image shows the two leads face to face in a heated moment, surrounded by men in suits.

The cast supporting this powerful duo brings even more intrigue to the story. Won Ji An plays Choi Yoo Ji, a skilled lobbyist who moves the pieces behind the scenes. Seo Eun Su plays Oh Ye Jin, an investigator who must navigate the blurred lines of truth and loyalty. Cho Yeo Jeong appears as Bae Geum Ji, while Jung Sung Il portrays Chief Secretary Cheon Seok Joong, a key figure in the political drama.

Made In Korea will premiere on Disney+ in the second half of 2025. With only six episodes, the series promises a tightly packed story filled with sharp dialogue and more.

The combination of Hyun Bin and Jung Woo Sung alone is enough to raise expectations, and the first look proves that this is not a series to miss. More updates and teasers are expected soon, but for now, the stage is set and the battle is just beginning.

