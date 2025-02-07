Hyun Bin was 'uninterested' in marriage until meeting Son Ye Jin; here's why actor 'didn't expect' to become father soon

South Korean actor Hyun Bin recently melted hearts with a touching confession about his wife, actress Son Ye Jin, and their journey into parenthood. The revelation came during a behind-the-scenes celebration party for his latest movie, Harbin, where he candidly shared his thoughts in a conversation with Chinese actress Zhang Rui.

Zhang Rui, who now resides in Korea, took to the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu to share her memorable encounter with the actor. She described Hyun Bin as a true gentleman, highlighting his humility and warmth. What stood out most to her, however, was the way he spoke about his wife and their child. According to Zhang, Hyun Bin radiated pride and joy when talking about his family, even going so far as to show pictures of his newborn son.

In an unexpected revelation, Hyun Bin admitted that before meeting Son Ye Jin, he had never seriously considered marriage. He shared with Zhang that settling down wasn’t something he had planned for or even thought about much. However, everything changed once he met Son Ye Jin. It was after falling in love with her that he realized he wanted a family of his own.

Despite his newfound desire for marriage, Hyun Bin confessed that he never expected to become a father so soon. He had envisioned spending more time enjoying life as a couple before welcoming a child. However, fate had other plans, and before he knew it, he was preparing for fatherhood.

Though the timing may have come sooner than expected, Hyun Bin wholeheartedly embraced his new role as both a husband and a father. Zhang Rui recalled how he expressed his concern about not being present for Son Ye Jin’s delivery. Since he was overseas filming at the time, he worried endlessly about making it back in time for the birth. Fortunately, luck was on his side, and he was able to be there for the occasion.

Hyun Bin also revealed that he takes great care in ensuring his family’s comfort. One seemingly small yet adorable detail he mentioned to Zhang was his concern about returning home late at night. The actor admitted that he often worried about making too much noise and disturbing his wife and baby. These little things, though seemingly minor, speak volumes about his consideration and love for his family.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin’s romance has always felt like a fairytale, from their on-screen chemistry in Crash Landing on You to their real-life wedding in March 2022. Their relationship, which started as a reel-life love story, blossomed into something even more beautiful in reality.

