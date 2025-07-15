Min Hee Jin cleared of criminal charges in HYBE dispute, Police find no evidence of wrongdoing by former ADOR CEO

Amid the ongoing legal battle between HYBE and Min Hee Jin, the police have officially cleared the former ADOR CEO of all criminal allegations. The investigation spanned more than a year following HYBE’s accusation of breach of trust in April 2024. It concluded with no evidence of wrongdoing.

Authorities decided not to pursue prosecution in either of the two complaints filed by HYBE. The decision brings a turning point in the widely publicized conflict that has shaken K-pop’s corporate world.

HYBE’s breach of trust claims dismissed

The breach of trust probe centered around HYBE’s claims that Min Hee Jin had attempted to seize control of ADOR through unlawful means. However, police determined that no criminal activity had taken place. They closed both complaints filed by the agency without pressing charges.

The investigation began shortly after HYBE launched an internal audit of ADOR’s operations in early 2024. At the time, the company accused Min of violating her duties as CEO and acting against the interest of shareholders. But Min firmly denied any wrongdoing and cooperated fully with the investigation, even undergoing a lengthy eight-hour police questioning session.

Outside the station, she told reporters, “I will tell the truth.” She questioned the validity of the charges, asking, “How does dereliction of duty even make sense?”

Min Hee Jin removed as ADOR CEO, later resigns from Board

In the months following HYBE’s accusations, Min was gradually pushed out of her leadership role. On August 27, 2024, she was officially dismissed as ADOR’s CEO. However, she remained involved with the company for a few more months in a limited capacity. Min held her title as an internal director and continued to serve as the producer for NewJeans.

That chapter came to a close on November 20, 2024, when Min formally resigned from the ADOR board. She stepped away from her last remaining corporate title at the HYBE subsidiary.

HYBE accuses Min Hee Jin of orchestrating parent-led email protest

Over the past year, both sides have traded a series of accusations. But the latest blow came from HYBE, this time involving NewJeans. The company recently stirred controversy by alleging that Min was behind the first email campaign sent by the parents of NewJeans members.

These emails expressed concern about HYBE’s treatment of the girl group and support for Min. They sparked widespread discussion among fans and industry insiders. HYBE has suggested that the protest was not a spontaneous act by concerned parents but rather a coordinated effort influenced by Min herself.

With the criminal investigation behind her, Min’s next steps remain uncertain. However, the police’s decision to clear her name marks a major vindication in the saga. It allows her to finally breathe easier amid the prolonged dispute.

