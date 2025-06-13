Did ex-ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin secretly script NewJeans’ parents’ protest email? HYBE declares in court, ‘No longer..’

The rift between HYBE and former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin is growing deeper as explosive new claims emerge in court. What began as a dispute over corporate authority has now evolved into a dramatic public confrontation. It involves claims of deceit, betrayal, and behind-the-scenes manipulation.

From contract dispute to alleged deception

The latest courtroom development paints a more complex picture of the already intense standoff. During a recent hearing, HYBE presented new evidence. It suggests that Min Hee Jin had a direct hand in orchestrating a protest email sent by the parents of NewJeans members last year.

The email in question had originally been interpreted as a heartfelt plea from concerned parents. It demanded the termination of the group's exclusive contract with HYBE. However, HYBE now claims that the email was not independently drafted.

Instead, they allege that Min directed ADOR's internal team to write the message on behalf of the parents. She strategically shaped it to pressure HYBE and influence public opinion. According to HYBE, this alleged action was a calculated move that betrayed the company's trust and justified her dismissal from her leadership role.

Familiar language raises red flags

To support their claims, HYBE cited multiple examples that they believe link Min directly to the email. Among them were specific instructions reportedly given by Min to ADOR employees. They include "Send this to Danielle's mom" and "Revise this to sound like Hyein's father."

The language used in the message also raised suspicion. HYBE highlighted the inclusion of complex legal terminology, references to contract clauses, and the selection of recipients. All of which, they argue, seem unlikely to have originated solely from the parents. Notably, the phrase "it's puzzling" was also featured in the email. HYBE claims Min frequently uses this term.

Grounds for termination

HYBE stated in court that these actions amounted to "clear contractual grounds for termination." They emphasized that Min's behavior crossed professional boundaries. "There is no longer any trust between us and the defendant, Min Hee Jin," a representative said.

NewJeans vs ADOR

Meanwhile, NewJeans members are separately pursuing legal action against their management agency, ADOR. They are seeking to terminate their exclusive contracts. While the members aim to part ways with the label, ADOR is attempting to counter their efforts. The agency is trying to assert the legal validity and enforceability of the existing agreements.

