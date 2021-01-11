MOMOLAND's Nancy traumatised from doctored NSFW photos going viral; MLD requests public to respect her privacy

MOMOLAND's Nancy’s agency MLD recently reacted to the claims of her NSFW pictures making the rounds on the internet. Scroll down to see what they said.

MOMOLAND's Nancy recently came under the radar after being a victim of morphed photos on the internet, the pictures showed the icon undressing, which later went viral throughout social media. Till now, the reports suggested that one of her staffer’s had leaked the explicit picture, but now, Nancy's agency MLD has issued a statement on the issue and revealed that the pictures were doctored. MLD’s statement via Soompi says that the recent photos were illegally manipulated and are being spread like wildfire, viciously. MLD suggests that Nancy is just a victim of photoshop and she must be protected. They also asked fans and the public to respect Nancy’s privacy and not pay heed to the doctored photos.

Further, MLD clarified that the agency will take strict legal actions against those who have photoshopped and circulated the vile images. Moreover, Nancy's label also added that anyone who will participate in spreading the photo will be legally prosecuted and will be investigated by the police.

In the heart-wrenching statement, MLD requested the public to not contribute to spreading the malicious photo and causing mental distress to Nancy, who is already very traumatised. They added that the agency will not fear to file sexual harassment suits on anyone who contributes to the images being spread.

For the unversed, the photos in question first surfaced in a social media group chat that had more than 500 people. The photo was then shared on Discord servers including MIDZY server and also on NSFW Twitter accounts. But post MLD’s clarifications, it is clear that the images were photoshopped.

