Namgoong Min to play director and Jeon Yeo Been to turn aspiring actress in upcoming melodrama Our Film

Namgoong Min and Jeon Yeo Been will be leading the upcoming romance drama Our Film which is scheduled to premiere in 2025. The drama will tell the story of a director who is stuck with a jinx and an actress who has limited time on her hands. Namgoong Min has impressed viewers with his roles in My Dearest, Good Manager and more. Jeon Yeo Been is known for hits like Vincenzo and A Time Called You.

On September 27, SBS confirmed that Namgoong Min and Jeon Yeo Been will be taking on the main roles in the drama Our Film. Anticipation runs high as the two talented actors will be coming together to showcase their chemistry. The project is being directed by directed by Lee Jung Heum, who is also known for Inspector Koo and Nobody Known. The drama will be airing every Friday and Saturday next year.

Namgoong Min will be playing Lee Je Ha, who is a popular director who earned massive success with his first commercial film. However, the director is unable to move on to the next step and is stuck with a sophomore jinx. He lives a desolate life. So he decides that he wants to make a film about a terminally ill character.

Jeon Yeo Been has been offered the role of the female protagonist, who is an actress. She is terminally ill and only has a few numbered days to live. Before her life comes to an end, she decides to be the main character of her own life and consults for director Lee Je Ha's film while also continuing to dream about becoming a successful actress.

In August, it was reported that D.P.'s Lee Seol will also be taking on an important role in the series. According to reports, the series has started production and with changes in the broadcast schedule.

