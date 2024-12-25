Namib’s Go Hyun Jung addresses fans for the first time since sudden hospitalization; says she is recovering well

Go Hyun Jung was recently rushed into the hospital due to sudden poor health issues. However, the actress has addressed the fans for the first time since the incident and revealed that she is recovering well. She is currently starring in the ongoing South Korean series Namib alongside Ryeoun.

On December 24, 2024, Go Hyun Jung took to her Instagram page to directly address the fans following her sudden hospitalization. Her health deteriorated drastically and she was rushed to the emergency room after fainting. Due to that, she was not able to attend the K-drama’s official press conference. However, she has finally addressed her fans directly about her condition and informed the fans that she is recovering well.

Go Hyun Jung wrote, “Merry Christmas, everyone,” and expressed gratitude for their concern and support. She shared that their warm words had given her immense strength and mentioned that, although still hospitalized, she was on the path to a quick recovery. Alongside her message, she posted a photo capturing a nighttime city view from her hospital window, along with a Santa-themed illustration.

The plot of Namib follows Kang Su Hyun, a producer renowned for her intuitive idol training skills, who is fired from Pandora Entertainment and becomes the breadwinner of her family. Her husband, Sim Jun Seok, a former music producer who became a homemaker after their son lost his hearing in an accident, longs to return to work. Determined to rebuild her career, Kang Su Hyun selects Yoo Jin Woo, a struggling trainee with a troubled past, as her next project.

Apart from Go Hyun Jung and Ryeoun in the lead roles, the supporting cast includes Yoon Sang Hyun, Lee Jin Woo, Sa Kang, and others. Namib premiered on December 23, 2024, with new episodes airing every Monday and Tuesday on the South Korean network ENA.

The first two episodes of the show have been released, and Namib has managed to receive much positive feedback. Moreover, the average nationwide ranking of the two episodes has been between 1.4 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. It is expected that viewership will rise in the next episodes.

