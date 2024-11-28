NewJeans expresses desire to work with Min Hee Jin after announcing departure from ADOR; plans to release new music and go on world tour in 2025

On November 28, NewJeans announced that they would terminate their contract with ADOR on November 29. This sudden yet somewhat expected news has raised many questions about their future. Will they continue to release music? The girl group members revealed themselves, while also expressing their desire to continue working with former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin.

NewJeans member Danielle revealed that she would want to meet Tokkis (their fandom's nickname) across the globe in 2025, hinting at their determination to embark on a world tour, which was previously announced but fell through due to ongoing feud involving Min Hee Jin, ADOR, and HYBE.

In addition, they also revealed that they have no intention of disbanding as they are extremely willing to continue releasing new music. While this seems like good news for the fans who are deeply worried about their uncertain future, questions remain about whether they will join another label or stay independent.

At the emergency press conference, the reporters asked the quintet how they plan on continuing their activities without management, indicating Danielle's statement about 'free activities'.

To this, the NewJeans member stated, "Being free means to be able to work with the people we like. If Min Hee Jin wants the same, we would love to continue working with her."

This bold statement has raised many eyebrows as not too long ago, the former CEO also left ADOR, resigning from her internal director position. Following that, she unfollowed the girl group on Instagram, sparking criticism.

However, many also think that their consecutive departure from the agency hints at their reunion outside. Some also believe that Min Hee Jin might create a new label with the five NewJeans members. All of these are still speculation as the incident will possibly unfold more twists and turns involving both ADOR and its parent company HYBE.

Meanwhile, the quintet also stated that they will continue to fight to reclaim the group's name, as it is an essential part of who they are, In addition, they also delivered a strong statement against termination fees, emphasizing that they should not pay any as they had not violated their exclusive contract.

