BREAKING: NewJeans announces departure from ADOR at emergency press conference; Contract terminates on November 29
NewJeans held an emergency press conference on November 28, 2024, to officially announce their departure from ADOR. The group cited the company’s lack of plans for reform, unwillingness to address their requests, and “inability to protect the members” as the primary reasons for their decision. Their exclusive contract is set to terminate on November 29, 2024, at midnight, with the group confirming that they will not pursue a renewal.