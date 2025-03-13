Who is Aamir Khan's lady love Gauri Spratt? 5 things to know about Mr Perfectionist’s 'partner'

It’s a known fact that Aamir Khan shares a lovely bond with his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. Despite being divorced, the celebs continue to operate as a family and even collaborate in multiple projects. Well, Mr. Perfectionist has found love again for the third time in Bengaluru-based woman, Gauri Spratt. Here are five things to know about the superstar’s lady love.

In the past, Aamir Khan stated that he doesn’t like to live alone. Seems like he is no longer single. The Lagaan star has found love again in Gauri Spratt. At the press meet hosted on March 13, 2025, Khan finally broke silence about his blooming relationship with the Bengaluru-based woman.

Here are five unknown facts about Aamir Khan’s partner Gauri Spratt:

Gauri Spratt is a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur who operates a hairdressing business.

She is also employed under Aamir Khan’s production house.

Khan and Spratt’s friendship dates back 25 years even though their relationship is relatively new.

The superstar has been dating Gauri for the past 18 months.

She has been married once and has a six-year-old son and has a mix of Tamil and Irish heritage.

On March 13, 2025, Aamir hosted a meet and greet with the media during which he introduced his girlfriend Gauri to the world. The PK actor stated that the two met 25 years ago, but sadly, lost touch. They met again and now are living together as ‘partners’. He told media, “See, tum logon ko pata nahi lagne diya na maine (I didn’t let you guy know about it).”

Khan further stated that he is preparing his ladylove for the mad world of showbiz and has also hired private security for her “personal peace of mind.” As he bid the media goodbye at his pre-birthday event, the actor-director-producer said “Bhuvan ko uski Gauri mil hi gayi” referring to his 2001 movie, Lagaan.

In January, Pinkvilla reported that Khan had found love again. Apparently, the actor has introduced Gauri to his family and she was welcomed by everyone with open arms. A report by ETimes also suggested that the Taare Zameen Par actor introduced Gauri to his B-town pals, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan yesterday (March 12, 2025) when they came to meet Aamir ahead of his birthday.