Sitaare Zameen Par: Aamir Khan’s comedy drama to feature THIS very special debut and we bet you didn’t see it coming

Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par is nearing its release. Fans are super excited to watch this spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh in an important role. Aamir recently opened up on a special cameo in the film and it’s none other than his mother Zeenat Khan.

Advertisement

Yes, you heard that right! Aamir Khan’s 90-year-old mother will be making her acting debut with a cameo role in Sitaare Zameen Par. During a media interaction, the actor confirmed the same and shared how everything was unplanned. He even added that he was shocked when his mom agreed to be a part of the RS Prasanna film.

Aamir shared a heartwarming moment from the sets of Sitaare Zameen Par, revealing how his mother unexpectedly decided to visit him during a shoot. Despite never being interested in visiting film sets before, she surprised him one morning by expressing her wish to see where he was filming. The actor arranged for her to be brought to the location by his sister, and she arrived in a wheelchair during the shoot of a fun wedding song.

During the filming, Sitaare Zameen Par director RS Prasanna approached Aamir Khan with a heartfelt request. He urged him to ask if his mother could be a guest in the scene, since it was the last song and a celebration moment. He was initially hesitant, unsure if his mother would agree, given her strong-willed nature. However, when he gently approached her, to his surprise she agreed. She ended up being part of a few shots in the wedding sequence, making it a truly special memory for Aamir. He added, “It's the only film of mine that she has ever been a part of.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, not just her, but even Aamir Khan’s sister is also a part of the film. Talking about the same, he shared that he is working with his sister for the very first time. However, as she is an actress, he admitted they may work again in the future.

Sitaare Zameen Par is a special film indeed as it stars 10 neurodivergent actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. It is all set to hit the theaters on June 20, 2025.

ALSO READ: Imagine crossover between Sitaare Zameen Par and Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan's musical night brings it to life and you can't miss it