Aamir Khan’s girlfriend Gauri Spratt has watched only two of his movies due to THIS reason; actor wants her to see Taare Zameen Par

Earlier in 2025, Pinkvilla gave an exclusive report about Aamir Khan’s love life and how he was dating a woman named Gauri. The superstar confirmed their relationship and introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the media ahead of his 60th birthday. It was also revealed that Gauri had watched only two of Aamir’s movies. The actor expressed his wish for her to see Taare Zameen Par.

On March 13, 2025, Aamir Khan had a meet-and-greet with the paparazzi, during which he made them meet his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. According to the Hindustan Times, Gauri was asked to name Aamir’s favorite movies, to which she replied that she hadn’t seen many.

Sharing the reason behind the same, Aamir mentioned that his partner grew up in Bangalore with different cinematic influences. “So she doesn't watch Hindi films. She has probably not seen much of my work, too,” he said. The portal further revealed that Gauri recalled watching Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan years ago.

As per the report, the couple admitted that Gauri’s unfamiliarity with Aamir’s work helped their relationship because she saw him as a partner rather than a superstar. The actor also expressed that he wanted his girlfriend to watch Taare Zameen Par. He added that they would try to catch the film in cinemas since it was re-releasing.

Advertisement

Aamir and Gauri have reportedly been dating for a year and a half. They have known each other for 25 years. The 3 Idiots actor even introduced her to his close friends Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan before his 60th birthday.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his next movie Sitaare Zameen Par. It will be a thematic sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla shared details about its release. A source stated, “Aamir Khan has been passionately working on Sitaare Zameen Par over the last year and is finally set to bring his slice-of-life sports drama on the big screen in June 2025.” The RS Prasanna directorial also stars Genelia Deshmukh.