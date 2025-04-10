Jaat release and movie review LIVE UPDATES: Sunny Deol's film undergoes 22 changes by CBFC, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan give shoutout
Sunny Deol delivers what his fans expect, that is, raw charisma and brute force. Randeep Hooda steals scenes as Ranatunga, exuding menace in every shot. Supporting actors like Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jagatpathi Babu, and Saiyami Kher are underutilized. Other supporting cast consists of actors that deliver very loud and over-the-top performances.
Jaat is a loud but nostalgic throwback that is tailor-made for Sunny Deol fans. It offers a satisfying dose of heroism and action. Its reliance on a stale good-versus-evil template makes Jaat nothing more than a generic commercial movie that lacks substance.
It is Jaat day today, as Sunny Deol's film has hit the screens, and fans are more than excited for the same. Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to give a shoutout for Jaat, and we absolutely loved to see the brotherly bond between both the actors.
And now, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to share the reel of Sunny Deol and wrote, "looking forward to seeing this Jaat in the theatres."
On April 9, 2025, a day before the release of Jaat, the team came together for a special screening in Mumbai. Dharmendra came forward to pose for the paparazzi.
He exuded happiness as he began to groove to the beats of the dhol. The veteran star wore a black shirt with a print and black pants for the event. He also added a black cap to his look.
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jaat. It is all set to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. Now, ahead of its release, there's great news for fans. The film has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Meanwhile, as per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Jaat had to make 22 cuts before getting the green light from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Several strong words were either toned down or swapped entirely, such as one expletive was replaced with Mad*rjaat, while others gave way to milder terms like Nikamma and Besharmo. Apart from this, the word Bharat was swapped for Hamara, and the Central word was changed to Local.
Sunny Deol’s Jaat has hit the screens today, and we bet fans cannot contain their excitement. Social media is buzzing with a lot of updates, but the latest one is about Salman Khan giving a shoutout to the film.
Taking to his Instagram story, Salman Khan shared the reel of Sunny that he shared a couple of hours back. He shared that he wrote #Jaat with a muscular arm emoji. We love this bond.