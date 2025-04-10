Jaat release and movie review LIVE UPDATES: Sunny Deol's film undergoes 22 changes by CBFC, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan give shoutout

Sunny Deol delivers what his fans expect, that is, raw charisma and brute force. Randeep Hooda steals scenes as Ranatunga, exuding menace in every shot. Supporting actors like Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jagatpathi Babu, and Saiyami Kher are underutilized. Other supporting cast consists of actors that deliver very loud and over-the-top performances.

Jaat is a loud but nostalgic throwback that is tailor-made for Sunny Deol fans. It offers a satisfying dose of heroism and action. Its reliance on a stale good-versus-evil template makes Jaat nothing more than a generic commercial movie that lacks substance.