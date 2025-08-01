Telugu film Kingdom had a good start, grossing Rs. 32 crore approx worldwide on its opening day, including previews. Of this, Rs. 18.50 crore came from the domestic market, while another Rs. 13.50 crore (USD 1.60 million) poured in from overseas. The opening day numbers are the highest ever for the lead Vijay Devarkonda globally, though in India, it is a bit short of Liger.

Advertisement

The film grossed Rs. 14.50 crore approx in the Telugu states, similar to the first-day business of Devarakonda’s other films, Liger and Kushi. However, considering the ticket prices have increased in Andhra Pradesh since then, it could have done better in the state. As is usual with Devarkonda films, it performed best in the urban centres of Hyderabad in Nizam and Vizag and Vijayawada in Coastal Andhra. The smaller centres did better than Kushi, but they were below Liger. The film also did well in Karnataka, which is essentially Bengaluru city.

The film was also released with two dubbed versions: Tamil and Hindi. Tamil did put up some numbers in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, though they are unlikely to take it anywhere. They are better than what most other Telugu films do, so that is something. Hindi was more like a token release and was pretty much a washout.

The film has huge costs involved, and even after non-theatrical recoveries, theatrical has a lot to cover. The film could have done with a better opening from that perspective, now it needs to sustain from here and sustain very well. The initial reception seems to be on the mixed side, so that is a big task at hand.

Advertisement

The Territorial Breakdown for Kingdom is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 14.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 7.25 cr. Ceded Rs. 1.60 cr. Andhra Rs. 5.65 cr. Karnataka Rs. 2.00 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 1.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 18.50 cr. North America USD 1,250,000 Rest of World USD 350,000 OVERSEAS USD 1,600,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 32.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Saiyaara Rampages at UK Box Office: Biggest 2nd week for Indian films beating Pathaan