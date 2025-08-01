Alia Bhatt wasted no time to phone call Ahaan Panday after Saiyaara, Ranbir Kapoor called Mohit Suri

The Saiyaara fever has taken over the entire industry, and it does not seem to be getting over anytime soon. Not just the fans but even several actors from the Bollywood industry have praised the debutants Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday. Mohit Suri, in a recent interview, revealed how power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reacted after watching the film, and their words were so heartwarming.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction after watching Saiyaara

In a chat with NDTV, Mohit Suri revealed that he had invited Alia Bhatt to attend Saiyaara’s trial run. But she refused to attend that and insisted on watching it in a theatre instead. After watching the film in the theatre, she even praised it a lot. Not just this, she even took the numbers of both Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday and spoke to them personally to praise their work. “Alia has been supporting this film from the beginning because she felt it carries the same emotional depth that I often infuse in my own films. She has been very supportive throughout my career, actually,” he added.

Suri further added that she also showed the film to Ranbir Kapoor. Immediately after watching the film, he quickly picked up the phone to call the director and praised the film a lot. Recalling his words, Saiyaara director said, “abhi tujhe bahut filmein banana hai. Abhi thoda aaram se kaam kar. Enjoy kar.” (You have to make a lot of films. Slow down with your work now and enjoy.)

Saiyaara’s box office collection

Reportedly, Saiyaara is performing well in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. In the UK, the film is breaking all records, posting the highest weekday grosses in the second week ever for an Indian film. The second week total in the UK stands at GBP 895K over six days and could surpass GBP 1 million. That will be the biggest ever second week in the territory for an Indian film, over GBP 938K of Pathaan. No other film has crossed GBP 800K.

Similarly, in the Middle East, Saiyaara is outpacing weekday grosses of Dangal and Jawan in the UAE, which were possibly the best for Indian films. GCC markets are holding insanely well, with some collecting better than last week. The total gross in the region currently stands at USD 3.75 million, putting Saiyaara on track to become the highest-grossing non-Khan Bollywood film there, surpassing Animal (USD 5.80 million).

