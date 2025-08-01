Seunghan breaks silence on relationship with ex-team after exit over personal controversy: ‘I know that RIIZE…’

RIIZE, the six-member team under SM Entertainment, was originally a flourishing group with seven singers comprising Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, Anton, and Seunghan. After taking a hiatus in November 2023 over the leak of his private life before K-pop idol debut, Seunghan briefly returned in October 2024, looking forward to making it with the team again. But the intense backlash had him withdraw from the team completely within a couple of days. Since then, he has been absent from the public eye, only to return as a soloist now under a new moniker XngHan. The 21-year-old has spoken about his former team, sharing how he now roots for them.

Advertisement

Seunghan cheers for RIIZE and wishes for their good health

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on the release of his first solo record, Waste No Time, Seunghan added that he wishes it would be a new beginning in his musical career. A handsome young lad, he has a bright future ahead of him and replying to a question about ‘what he wishes for his former team RIIZE,’ he revealed, “I know that RIIZE is doing so well, [and] I’m rooting for them as a fellow artist.” Adding that he hopes everything would go well for his ex-teammates and now labelmates, he hopes they would stay ‘healthy and well’.

This marks the first time in about a year that he has spoken up about the team, after being at the end of a lot of flak online for thinking about returning to them. In his last letting before leaving the team, Seunghan shared how he wished no harm to the members of RIIZE and looked forward to their future. Now, returning to the stage as two separate acts, fans are curious how they will react to each other’s music. Excitement is also heightened when the former groupmates talk about his debut as XngHan and react to his new single album.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: RIIZE’s Seunghan allegedly visited protest wreaths outside SM Entertainment building prior to departure from group: Report