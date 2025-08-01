'I saw Virat Kohli crying in bathroom': Yuzvendra Chahal reveals star batter broke down after losing 2019 WC Semi-Final

Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the greatest batters of all time. Kohli, who currently represents Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League, is the former captain of India's national cricket team. He once lost the semifinal of India vs New Zealand during the 2019 World Cup held in Manchester, which brought tears to his eyes. Yuzvendra Chahal has now recounted the emotional moment and shared details about it.

Yuzvendra Chahal reveals Virat Kohli cried in the bathroom after India lost 2019 World Cup semi-final

In a recent podcast, Figuring Out With Raj Shamani, Yuzvendra Chahal revealed an emotional moment of Virat Kohli after losing the IND vs NZ semi-final in 2019. Chahal revealed that the star batter broke down in a bathroom.

Recalling the time, he said, "I saw him crying in the bathroom. And then I was the last batter, when I was crossing him, he had tears in his eyes. In 2019, I saw everyone crying in the bathroom."

Kohli had a good performance in the 2019 tournament; however, he got out for 1 (6), getting the Leg Before Wicket (LBW) against New Zealand cricketer Trent Boult.

Meanwhile, Chahal also mentioned that the former captain couldn't control his tears on television after his IPL team, RCB, won the Indian Premier League this year. For the uninitiated, the team lifted the IPL trophy after 18 years.

Yuzvendra Chahal talks about Kohli's captaincy

In the same podcast, Yuzvendra Chahal got candid about the captaincy of Virat Kohli. The 35-year-old cricketer shared that Kohli has a positive energy that he brings with him every day. "It will only go up and never down," he added.

Yuzvendra Chahal regrets his performance in 2019 World Cup semi-final

Chahal, who was also a part of the 2019 World Cup tournament, shared that he regrets his below-par performance in the semi-final. He conceded 63 runs in 10 overs while picking up one wicket after Kane Williamson got out.

New Zealand won the match by 18 runs on a reserved day while competing against India at the 2019 World Cup semi-final. While New Zealand made 239 runs in eight wickets, India scored 221 runs after an excellent bowling performance.

