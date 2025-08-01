Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence on what went wrong in his marriage with Dhanashree Verma, 'I was faking...'

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce grabbed the attention of the netizens. Their separation came as a shock to their fans. Following their divorce, the bowler's name is being continously linked to RJ Mahvash. Well, in his recent interview, Chahal revealed the reason behind parting ways with his now ex-wife.

Yuzvendra Chahal admits to faking his marriage

In his latest podcast, Yuzvendra Chahal said, "Kaafi time se chal raha tha (It was going on for a long time). We decided that we don't want to show the people jab tak nahi ho jaata kyunki kya pata naa bhi hota (until it happens, because on the other hand, maybe we would not have separated). Humara yeh tha ki jab tak hum ek point pe jaa ke pahunchenge nahi (We decided that unless we decide), we are not going to say anything. We were like a normal couple on social media."

When asked about whether he faked his marriage that everything was absolutely right in a hope that their decision of divorce woould change, the cricketer nodded and agreed to the same.

Yuzvendra Chahal reveals why his marriage with Dhanashree Verma didn't work out

Further, in the interview, the Indian cricketer opened up about what went wrong in his relationship. Calling marriage a 'compromise,' Yuzvendra highlighted that not being able to give time worsened the scenario. Meanwhile, he also mentioned that while both partners need to compromise, many times their natures don't fit in, which leads to a clash.

Elaborating on it a bit more, Chahal explained that he was busy with his cricket matches, and Dhanashree was also equipped with her work. 'Chal hi raha tha do ek saal se (It was going for about 1-2 years)," added the 35-year-old.

Talking more about his divorce, he threw light upon how it became difficult for him to give time because of the fuss that surrounded him during those days. "Jab woh roz hona start ho jaata hai na, fir banda kehta hai chhoro (When it starts happening every day, then one says to leave it)," concluded the cricketer.

