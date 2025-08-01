Big Brother Season 27: Who Has Been Evicted So Far and What Happened Each Week?

Big Brother Season 27 has already seen major game shifts, with three HouseGuests evicted in the first three weeks. The season kicked off with a murder mystery hotel theme and introduced returning winner Rachel Reilly as a twist. The early gameplay has featured competitions, secret powers, and unexpected moves. So far, Isaiah 'Zae' Frederich, Amy Bingham, and Adrian Rocha have been evicted from the Big Brother house.

Advertisement

Week 1: Zae sent home in a close vote

The season began with 16 new HouseGuests, later joined by Rachel Reilly. The group was split into two teams for opening challenges. Vince Panaro won the first Head of Household (HOH) after a puzzle and search task.

Vince nominated Amy, Ashley, and Zae for eviction. Ashley won the Power of Veto (POV) and removed herself. Kelley was named as the replacement nominee. In the BB Block Buster competition titled 'Ransom Note,' Kelley earned a safety prize and took herself off the block. The final nominees were Amy and Zae. On Day 10, Zae was evicted by a vote of 9-5. He became the first evicted HouseGuest of the season.

Week 2: Amy evicted unanimously

Jimmy Heagerty became the next HOH after winning the BB Break-In competition. He nominated Adrian, Keanu, and Kelley for eviction. Keanu activated his Mystery Competitor power, bringing in former Big Brother winner Kaycee Clark to compete in the POV on his behalf. Kaycee won, and Keanu came off the block.

Advertisement

Jimmy then nominated Amy. Kelley used her Mystery Veto power, successfully completed the individual challenge, and removed herself. Will was nominated as a replacement. In the Block Buster competition 'Puzzling Prints,' Adrian won safety. On Day 17, Amy was evicted by a unanimous vote of 13-0.

Week 3: Adrian becomes third evictee

Lauren Domingue became HOH in Week 3 after winning the Twin Witness News competition. She nominated Keanu, Kelley, and Will. Keanu won the Basement Break-In Veto and removed himself. Adrian was named as the replacement.

Kelley won another safety competition titled Study the Study. The final nominees were Adrian and Will. On Day 24, Adrian was evicted by a vote of 8-4.

Here’s who’s left in the house

Fourteen HouseGuests remain in Big Brother 27. They are Vince Panaro, Mickey Lee, Ava Pearl, Cliffton 'Will' Williams, Rylie Jeffries, Morgan Pope, Kelley Jorgensen, Ashley Hollis, Zach Cornell, Jimmy Heagerty, Rachel Reilly, Keanu Soto, Lauren Domingue, and Katherine Woodman. With several twists, secret powers, and alliances still at play, the game is expected to shift even more in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Was Final Question on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire that Took Ken Jennings to Top of the Game? Know Here