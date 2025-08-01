Is Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 worth your money and time? Read 9 tweets before watching the film

Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 has hit the theatres today, August 1. Fans had been eagerly waiting for this grand release, and now social media is buzzing with reviews and opinions about the Ajay Devgn starrer.. The much-awaited sequel has tough competition at the box office with Dhadak 2 also released today. Apart from this, Saiyaara continues its strong box office run. If you are also planning to watch the film, then have a look at these 9 tweets below.

Is Son of Sardaar 2 worth your money and time?

Taking to their X handles, one of the fans wrote, “It's a wonderful movie, lots of comedy, lots of laughing moment, it's a completely family entertainers.” Another fan wrote, “Son of Sardaar 2 movie ho gai Blockbuster, Ajay Devgan Ne Jit Sab Dil.” These tweets were followed by reviews like, “As expected the reviews of #SonOfSardaar2 are Average to Poor, I had smelled it when the teaser was out & expressed my disappointment when the cringe trailer was out. Dear #AjayDevgn Sir, an actor of your class doesn't require such cheap sequels. Please avoid these in future."

Some of the users also wrote, “#SonOfSardaar2 is great until the interval,” “Laughter, action, and pure entertainment! It is a full-on family dhamaka! Don’t miss this blockbuster ride!”.’

CBFC certification of Son of Sardaar 2

The Examining Committee (EC) of the Central Board of Film Certification asked the makers to correct some dialogue in Son of Sardaar 2. The report suggests that a scene mentioning Xi Jinping, the President of China, was asked to be muted and replaced. The committee also recommended replacing the word ‘item’ with ‘madam’. Moreover, the dialogue ‘kuttey ki tarah’ became ‘bahut buri tarah’.

Also, a dialogue beginning with ‘Bhagwan…’ and ending with ‘...pe Lezim’ was replaced with an appropriate line. The committee, however, didn’t ask for any scene cuts, leaving all the action sequences as they were.

SoS 2 was cleared with a U/A 13+ certificate after the team made suggested changes. As per the Censor Board, the runtime of the Ajay Devgn starrer is 2 hours, 27 minutes, and 32 seconds.

