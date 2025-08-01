National Film Awards 2025: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal leads the race, bags two major titles

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal is in the spotlight at the 71st National Awards. The movie went on to bag two major titles, including Best Background Music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, as well as Best Sound Design by Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan Muralidharan. Despite the controversial reviews, the movie’s music was highly praised by the audience, as well as the critics.

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer was one of the two films by Reddy Vanga that were recognized at the event. The filmmaker’s Spirit was also mentioned at the award ceremony in the category of Re-Recording Mixer. The prize was presented to M R Rajakrishnan, whose contribution was recognized.

As for the National Awards, the movies that were released between January 1 and December 31, 2023, and certified by the censor board, were picked for the nominations.

What is Animal about?

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial tells the tale of the complexities in the father-son relationship. The movie revolves around Ranbir Kapoor, who portrays the role of Ranvijay Singh, the son of a wealthy and powerful industrialist, Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. After an assassination attempt on his father, Ranvijay is engulfed by rage and heads out on the path of violence and destruction to take revenge on the person who tried to kill him.

For the cast of the film, Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor were joined by Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol, among others.

As for the music, the album of the film contains songs composed by multiple musicians, such as Vishal Mishra and Rameshwar. The tracks went on to become quite popular among fans, especially songs like Satranga, crooned by Arijit Singh; Pehle Bhi Mein, by Mishra; and Arjan Vailly, by Bhupinder Babbal.

Animal is available to stream on Netflix.

