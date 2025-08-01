7 new Hindi movies releasing in August 2025: Hrithik-Kiara's War 2 to Sidharth-Janhvi's Param Sundari

August is an important month for movie releases this year, especially for Hindi films. Audiences will witness a mix of highly anticipated action thrillers, sequels, romantic dramas, and more. After the release of Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2, the month has other movies lined up, including War 2, Coolie in Hindi and Param Sundari.

1. Dhadak 2- August 1

Released on August 1, 2025, Dhadak 2 stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri as the main leads. The intense romantic drama marks the sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak. The new movie, helmed by Shazia Iqbal, explores themes of caste and social prejudice in a contemporary setting.

2. Son of Sardaar 2- August 1

Starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, Son of Sardaar 2 is also released in theaters today. Devgn has reprised his role as Jassi Randhawa from the 2012 action comedy, Son of Sardaar. The sequel comes 13 years after its original release. The new movie also features Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, and more.

3. Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi- August 1

Directed by Ravindra Gautam, Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi is a political biopic which hit the screens on August 1, 2025. It traces the life journey of Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, from his spiritual awakening to his ascent as a significant political figure. Inspired by Shantanu Gupta's book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, the film stars Anant Joshi as the main lead.

4. Heer Express- August 8

Heer Express, which is helmed by Umesh Shukla of O My God! fame, is arriving in cinemas on August 8, 2025. It marks the debut of newcomer Divita Juneja as the main lead. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Gulshan Grover, and Prit Kamani in key roles.

5. War 2- August 14

War 2, which is among the highly anticipated movies of 2025, is all set to release in theaters on August 14, 2025, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. Led by Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, the upcoming action thriller has generated good hype ahead of its arrival. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the War sequel also features Jr NTR, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor.

6. Coolie (Hindi version)- August 14

Headlined by Rajinikanth, Coolie is clashing with War 2 at the Hindi box office. The Tamil action thriller will also be released in dubbed versions in the Telugu and Kannada languages. Apart from Rajinikanth, it features Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan, along with Aamir Khan, who is playing a cameo in the movie.

7. Param Sundari- August 29

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, Param Sundari will also be released this month, i.e., on August 29. Directed by Tushar Jalota, it is a cross-cultural love story set in Kerala. The makers recently released its song, Pardesiya, from the movie. The romantic comedy was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on July 25 this year.

