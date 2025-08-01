The Social Network Part II: Why Jesse Eisenberg Won’t Return and Who Might Play Zuckerberg Now

Over a decade after The Social Network first hit theaters, a sequel is officially in the works. Titled The Social Network Part II, the movie is being written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the screenwriter of the Oscar-winning 2010 film. Unlike the first movie, which focused on Facebook’s founding, this follow-up will dive into the platform’s more controversial years.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be based on The Facebook Files by The Wall Street Journal. The story will cover topics like misinformation on Meta platforms, the effects on teenagers, and the company’s involvement in events leading up to the January 6 Capitol riot.

Jeremy Strong may replace Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg

Jesse Eisenberg, who famously portrayed Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg in the original Social Network movie, is not returning for the sequel. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Eisenberg passed on reprising the role. However, sources say this could be a “negotiation tactic.”

Eisenberg is now 41 years old and would need to play a version of Zuckerberg from at least a decade earlier. That may be a reason behind his decision to walk away from The Social Network 2. No official statement has been made by Eisenberg himself.

Stepping into the role may be Succession actor Jeremy Strong, though no casting has been confirmed. Strong is 46, which makes him even older than Eisenberg. However, his performance in shows like Succession and films like The Trial of the Chicago 7 makes him a serious contender. His experience in The Apprentice, a film about a young Donald Trump, could also work in his favor.

Here’s what we know about the new cast and characters

Deadline reports that The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White is in early talks to play Jeff Horwitz, the Wall Street Journal reporter who investigated Meta. Mikey Madison, known for Anora and Better Things, is reportedly being considered for the role of Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower.

No casting decisions have been made official yet. As of now, no actors have signed on to the project, and no offers have been confirmed.

The Social Network Part II is currently in development. The film does not yet have an official release date. It was announced in June 2025 and is expected to be set around 2021, the time The Facebook Files were published.

The new film will focus on the internal operations of Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook. It aims to highlight how Facebook allegedly ignored internal warnings about its impact on mental health and democracy.

