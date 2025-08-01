EXCLUSIVE: After 33 years, Shah Rukh Khan set to win his first ever National Film Award as Best Actor for Jawan

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan has established himself as one of the biggest movie stars of the world, with a theatrical track record like no one else. Having made his debut in 1992 with Deewana, SRK has entertained the audience’s decade after decade and is considered to be the ambassador of Indian Cinema at a global level. In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan scripted history by entertaining over 7 crore people in India on the big screen with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. The three films collected over Rs 1300 crore in India, and Rs 2500 crore at the worldwide box office.

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the year 2023 has just gotten special as Shah Rukh Khan is set to bag his first ever National Film Award at the 71st National Film Award. “Shah Rukh Khan is being bestowed with the Best Actor Award for his performance in Jawan at the 71st National Film Award. The announcement is expected to take place today at a press conference in Delhi. This would mark his first-ever National Award win,” revealed a source.

Shah Rukh Khan’s filmography boasts of memorable films and performances ranging from Darr, Baazigar and Dil Se, to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Veer Zara, Kal Ho Na Ho, Paheli, Swades, Chak De India, My Name Is Khan, Pathaan, and Jawan among others.

Over the years, he has been felicitated at ceremonies all across the globe for his contribution to cinema, and the National Film Award for Best Actor is just another addition to his tally of his legacy in cinema. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is presently shooting for King, which is scheduled to hit the big screen in 2026. The actioner marks the big screen debut of his daughter, Suhana Khan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

