After egg photo, BTS’ Jimin deletes Jungkook’s caricature of him, plays with young cat despite allergy

BTS’ Jimin is on a roll these days! After mostly being MIA during his military service and achieving impressive accolades, he’s back on social media. Well on his way to prove why he’s the funniest member, much like J-Hope said, he has been making the internet burst into laughter with every move. On July 31, the singer deleted another one of his iconic posts on Instagram, one that had become the fandom’s recent favorites. It was a caricature of the singer himself drawn by teammate Jungkook.

Just a couple of days ago, the Who singer went on his Instagram to delete the picture of a lonely egg he had shared before his military enlistment in November 2023. The sudden act left the fans surprised, but the singer defended himself and shared how he felt relieved to make his social media look better. Now, the hilarious marker drawing made of him by Jungkook, which had become a point of discussion among fans, has disappeared, and we think the singer may be laughing about it back in his room.

BTS’ Jimin and cats: A surprising match

Earlier in the day, Jimin updated his Instagram story with a video of a tiny cat which he was seen petting. As a remark, he added that it was taken a month ago and was heard saying ‘be well’ to the adorable animal, calling it cute. A grey fur cat with black stripes, it appeared to be enjoying the scratches from the K-pop singer, unaware and uncaring of his global status. A previous video shared mere days ago showed Jimin following another kitten around as it waited for the BTS member to play with it.

A story like no other, Jimin and cats share a special bond, as despite his allergy to their fur, the Korean singer finds himself going back to them. His song Serendipity specifically mentions a calico cat, which has always made fans link him to one.

