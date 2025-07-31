Stray Kids’ Bang Chan will NOT ‘stop putting Stays in their place’, warns fans against rude actions: ‘You respect me…’

Stray Kids leader Bang Chan has always stood up for what’s right, and he’s leaving no opportunity to call out his own fans’ wrong behavior. Being one for honesty and clear communication with his fandom, Stay, the 27-year-old, is speaking about the criticism of him setting boundaries with them. During a livestream on July 31, the singer stopped fans from going overboard with criticism and asked for mutual understanding during concerts.

Bang Chan faces off against fans who don't appreciate his honesty

The rapper-singer and leader of the team, Bang Chan, conducts rare livestream appearances, and this one will be remembered in Stay land for a long time. The Stray Kids member turned on an Instagram livestream to interact with his fans after the conclusion of the group’s latest world tour, Stray Kids World Tour <dominATE>. The gigs were spread over a year, going over Asia, Australia, Latin America, North America, and Europe from August 2024 to July 2025.

Reading a comment during his livestream ‘Stop putting STAYs in their place,’ he responded, “I mean, if you’re respectful and you do what you do, then I don’t say anything. You’ve got to respect stuff, no? There are things that you’re allowed to do, and there are things you’re not allowed to do. If you know what’s what, then you do what’s what, then there’s no problem.

Appearing distressed with the whole narrative of speaking up, he added, “If you’re going to come to the concerts and do something that you’re not supposed to do, and we have staff coming to confront you, then what do you want me to do? I can’t save you. You did wrong. It really p*sses me off to be honest. You respect me, I will respect you. Simple as that, okay. Simple. You cross the line? Oh ho…Don’t do that.”

Meanwhile, Stray Kids is gearing up for the release of their fourth Korean-language studio album, KARMA, all set to drop on August 22.

