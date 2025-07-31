Dhadak 2 Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's gritty social drama shines but convenient climax dilutes impact

Plot:

Nilesh (Siddhant Chaturvedi) is a determined law student from a lower caste. Vidhi (Triptii Dimri) is an upper-caste girl living happily with her father and siblings. They study together at the National Law University in Bhopal. Nilesh lacks a strong English background and struggles to grasp new concepts. The two become close friends after Vidhi decides to teach Nilesh fluent English to improve his prospects in the field of law. As they learn more about each other, their friendship blossoms into love.

Vidhi invites Nilesh to her sister’s wedding. However, Vidhi’s father grows suspicious of their growing closeness and warns Nilesh to stay away. Vidhi’s brother takes it a step further, humiliating Nilesh. Nilesh and Vidhi’s relationship now faces fierce opposition from Vidhi’s semi-conservative family, who are willing to go to extreme lengths, including hiring a contract killer, Shankar (Saurabh Sachdeva), to stop it.

Will Nilesh and Vidhi’s love triumph, or will her family prevent it? Watch Dhadak 2 to find out.

What Works for Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2’s biggest strength is its grittiness, which feels raw and real, especially in the first half. Shazia Iqbal captures the ugly truth of caste discrimination with great honesty, helping viewers understand the weight of Nilesh’s struggles. The opening scene, where Saurabh Sachdeva as Shankar ruthlessly kills a boy, is haunting and sets the stage for the film’s bold tone.

The film’s heart is in the right place. It tackles a serious issue that remains relevant today. The story flows smoothly, keeping viewers engaged as the love story unfolds against a tense backdrop. The film's colour grading syncs with its dark and uncertain tone. The title track Bas Ek Dhadak is soulful, as are other songs like Tu Meri Dhadak Hai and Duniya Alag. The background score is hauntingly effective. There's a scene towards the end of the film where Nilesh finds his college friend in a questionable state, and the chilling score in that scene gives you goosebumps. There also is a scene where Vidhi tries finding out about why Nilesh is not talking to her, and needless to say, that scene is also elevated by the background music.

What Doesn’t Work for Dhadak 2

While the film starts strong, it stumbles toward the end with an overly cinematic climax that feels too good to be true. The gritty realism that makes the first half so compelling is diluted by Bollywood-style drama. This undermines the film’s hard-hitting message.

The ending feels unrealistic and detracts from the raw edge that defines the story. The remake factor prevents the film from surpassing its source material. The emotional scenes, especially those involving Nilesh and Vidhi, don’t always hit the mark. While Siddhant and Triptii shine in lighter moments, their heavier emotional scenes often fall flat. The dialogues in the film don't stand out. Regardless, Dhadak 2 is an honest film with a beating heart.

Watch the Dhadak 2 Trailer

Performances in Dhadak 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi delivers a sincere performance as Nilesh. He’s at his best in scenes where he’s humiliated yet stands tall. Triptii Dimri brings grace and charm to Vidhi, making her relatable as a girl caught between love and societal pressure. Both actors could do better in emotional scenes.

Saurabh Sachdeva steals the show as the chilling Shankar. His calm yet menacing presence adds a layer of dread, especially in the shocking opening scene. Vipin Sharma is a standout as Nilesh’s father, bringing warmth and heartbreak, particularly in scenes where he faces public humiliation. Zakir Hussain also leaves a mark as the principled yet conflicted college principal.

Final Verdict of Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 is a bold and heartfelt attempt to blend romance with a powerful social message. It’s gritty and hard-hitting. However, the overly dramatic, too-good-to-be-true ending and the lack of originality as a remake hold it back from being truly memorable. Overall, Dhadak 2 is a respectable effort that could have been even better with a more grounded climax.

You can watch Dhadak 2 in theaters now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

