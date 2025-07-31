Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna Tulio opens up about her pregnancy struggles with Hyperemesis, inspires all moms-to-be

Ryan Blaney’s wife, Gianna Tulio, is struggling with Hyperemesis during pregnancy. The latter took to her social media account to share all about her condition while also extending support to the moms-to-be dealing with the same. In the post dropped on her Instagram, Tulio revealed that she has to undergo IV treatments twice a week.

Blaney and his wife shared the pregnancy news with their fans and followers on July 1 by flaunting the baby bump and the ultrasound pictures. In the caption, they wrote, “Been keeping a secret for far too long but finally ready to share. Baby Blaney coming 2025!”

Gianna Tulio extends support to new moms-to-be

On July 30, Tulio shared a picture of herself from the hospital bed on Instagram story with the drip on. Alongside, in the caption, she wrote, "To my Hyperemesis mamas, I see you. It's a scary ride at times but you aren't alone.”

“I'm at the point where I have to come to the hospital transfusion center 2x a week for medicated IVs, but it's all worth it having a healthy baby,” she added. Meanwhile, Gianna Tulio’s pregnancy news came amid the speculations of her absence from the race weekends.

Addressing the headlines, Tulio, during her appearance on the Haley Dillon podcast, stated, "There's a lot of speculation going around. Everyone either thinks I'm pregnant, or they're like, ‘Gianna and Ryan are having issues. She's not at the track.’ And I'm like, ‘I'm just pregnant.’ I'm just pregnant and sick, don't worry.”

The internet personality continued to state that she did not want the other spectators to be nosy all the time.

As for Blaney and Gianna’s relationship, the duo got engaged soon after the 2023 Cup series came to an end. The couple tied the knot one year later, in December 2024, and announced they were expecting their first child six months later.

