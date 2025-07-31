Jin apologizes to J-Hope for FAILING to recognize him at solo concert, wonders if BTS would perform as backup dancers

BTS member Jin’s solo Run Seokjin Ep Tour has been praised far and wide for its unique events and unconventional progression. During one of the parts where the star has to guess the name of a BTS song or any other keyword related to himself, as the fans perform charades, he ended up not being able to recognize one for fellow member J-Hope and during a post-concert livestream, ended up saying sorry for it. Replying to another fan’s comment about having his teammates as his background dancers, the oldest from the team shared how it may not be possible to hire them due to their sky-high appearance fees.

Jin is not one to shy away from challenges, and as a die-hard game lover, he thought what better than to start his solo concert shouting ‘I challenge’, and progress into a series of fun games that involved his fans in the audience. One of the most loved sessions during the gig is the charades game, where his fans act out the song or keyword written on the screen. During his July 30 concert in Newark, the singer had to guess J-Hope, and despite all the Killin’ It Girl choreography and shirtless acting from the BTS ARMY, Jin was unable to figure out it was his teammate.

During a post-concert livestream, J-Hope asked, “Hahaha, why do you look so exhausted, Jin?”

Spotting the comment, he replied, “Someone's [among the members] here? J-Hope y bro. Today, the keyword to guess at Run Jin was J-Hop,e and I failed. Sorry, my bro! What's that thing you do every day? I'm sorry for my fault, I'm J-Hope something, yeah, that,” he ended up joking about it.

BTS as backup dancers? Why not!

In the same livestream, another fan asked if he would consider having his group mates as his dancers on tour, and the singer had the perfect response. “Have the BTS members as back dancers for my tour? Wow, it’ll cost us so much money to hire them. Would they do it for free?”

We’re sure Jin, the members would be more than happy to!

