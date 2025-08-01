Meet Khalid Jamil, first Indian in 13 years to coach the Indian national men's football team

India has a new football coach. Yes, Khalid Jamil has been officially appointed as the new head coach of the Indian national men's football team, Blue Tigers. His appointment marks a historic moment in the history of the game, as he has become the first Indian to hold this prestigious position after the gap of 13 years. Here’s all you need to know about Khalid Jamil.

Khalid Jamil becomes new football coach, beats Stephen Constantine and Stefan Tarkovic

On August 1, 2025, the official X handle of the All India Football Federation and the Indian Football Team shared the news of Khalid Jamil becoming the new head coach of men’s team.

“The AIFF Executive Committee, in the presence of the Technical Committee, has approved the appointment of Khalid Jamil as the new head coach of the Senior India Men's National Team,” the tweet reads.

Khalid Jamil was among the three shortlisted candidates, which also included former India head coach Stephen Constantine and ex-Slovakia national team manager Stefan Tarkovic. Jamil has succeeded Spanish professional football manager and the team’s former coach Manolo Márquez to clinch the position.

Jamil’s selection comes 13 years after Savio Medeira, who was the last Indian to serve in the position of head coach from 2011 to 2012.

The AIFF Technical Committee recommended Jamil as one of the finalists in the list issued on July 22. The committee has now formally announced the decision, considering his record in domestic football.

Khalid Jamil’s career as a professional footballer, coach and more

Born in Kuwait, Khalid Jamil started his career as a professional footballer. He represented the national team as a midfielder in 40 matches between 1998 and 2006.

His coaching career began in 2009 with Mumbai FC, the football club where he ended his playing days.

The former India midfielder led Aizawl FC to a historic I-League title in 2017, which was one of the most remarkable football stories till date. Jamil is currently in charge of Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC. He guided it to a fifth-place finish and the Super Cup semifinals in the 2024-25 season.

Khalid Jamil’s first task as a head coach starts from August 29

Reportedly, Khalid Jamil will begin his journey as a head coach for the Indian national men’s football team in the upcoming Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup. The tournament will be held in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, starting from August 29.

