Coolie: Rajinikanth starrer action entertainer rated 'A' by CBFC ahead of trailer launch on August 2

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on August 14, 2025. Ahead of the movie’s release, the makers have officially announced that the superstar’s upcoming venture has been rated ‘A’ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Coolie censored ‘A’ by CBFC

Sharing a new poster, the makers penned, “#Coolie censored A. #Coolie releasing worldwide August 14th.” Interestingly, the official trailer for the Rajinikanth starrer will be unveiled on August 2, 2025, at 7 PM.

Advertisement

Here’s the official update:

The trailer of Coolie is set to be launched at an event titled Coolie Unleashed. On August 2, 2025, the program will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium with Rajinikanth expected to give a fiery speech.

About Coolie

Coolie is an upcoming action entertainer with Rajinikanth in the lead role. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is touted to feature the story of an aging smuggler who reforms his old gang to take on a gold smuggling empire.

The film features actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in pivotal roles. Apart from them, the film has actors like Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Pooja Hegde (dance appearance), and many more in supporting roles.

Moreover, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will be seen making a cameo appearance, which is touted to be a massy character.

The movie’s musical tracks and background scores are crafted by Anirudh Ravichander. As part of its promotions, the makers have already unveiled 3 singles from the flick, with the latest being the banger track titled Coolie Powerhouse.

Advertisement

Watch Coolie Powerhouse here:

The song is sung by Anirudh Ravichander himself alongside rapper Arivu, who has penned the lines.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth is currently in the work on his movie Jailer 2. The upcoming flick is a sequel to Jailer (2023), with the superstar reprising his role as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian.

The upcoming film is expected to have Nandamuri Balakrishna in an extended cameo role. Moreover, stars like Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are also likely to reprise their characters from the first installment.

ALSO READ: 71st National Film Awards: Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Bhagavanth Kersari bags Best Telugu Film, Tamil movie Parking shines