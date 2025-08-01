Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal OTT Release: When and where to watch Anaswara Rajan starrer emotional comedy drama

Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal is a Malayalam-language movie starring Anaswara Rajan in the lead role. The film, which was released in theaters on June 13, 2025, is now making its way to the OTT streaming space from August 14.

Where to watch Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal

Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal is set to begin streaming on the OTT platform ManoramaMAX from August 14, 2025. The official update was shared by the platform’s social media handle.

Official trailer and story of Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal

Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal features the story of Anjali, a shopkeeper’s daughter who is troubled by her overbearing parents. Amidst being torn between getting married and dealing with a one-sided lover, her grandmother passes away all of a sudden.

In the funeral home, Anjali’s life changes as she deals with her grandmother’s loss and finds clarity on her worries. As many people arrive at the funeral home, how their lives interconnect to create some humorous moments forms the entire story.

Cast and crew of Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal

Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal features Anaswara Rajan in the lead role. Apart from the Yaariyan 2 actress, the film has actors like Siju Sunny, Joemon Jyothir, Baiju Santhosh, Azees Nedumangad, Noby Marcose, Mallika Sukumaran, and many more in key roles.

The movie is written and directed by S. Vipin and is co-bankrolled by Guruvayoor Ambalanadyil director Vipin Das. The film was shot from November 15 - December 28, 2024, with the Telugu-based production house Shine Screen Cinema collaborating on it as well.

Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal, a family humor drama, is musically composed by Ankit Menon, with Rahim Aboobacker handling the cinematography, edited by Johnkutty.

The movie was received with positive reviews upon release, with critics complimenting Anaswara’s nuanced portrayal.

On a side note, the comedy drama found itself dealing with a controversy after the producer Vipin Das filed a police complaint against a YouTube reviewer. The filmmaker alleged that the reviewer purposely gave the film a negative review as he demanded money in exchange for providing a positive review, which the makers declined.

Coming to Anaswara Rajan’s work front, the actress will next appear in the lead role for the bilingual film 7G Rainbow Colony 2, directed by Selvaraghavan.

