Is Zawe Ashton Married to Tom Hiddleston? Actress Gives Clarification Over Her Relationship Status

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have been together for the past three years. While the fans have been wondering if the couple have secretly tied the knot, the Marvels actress revealed the truth.

While making an appearance on the Miss Me? podcast, the Velvet Buzzsaw actress revealed that she has been engaged to the actor for a long time but has not yet exchanged the vows.

The speculations of the duo being married were fueled after the couple announced that they were expecting their second child together.

Zawe Ashton clarified her relationship status with Tom Hiddleston

While in conversation with the podcast host, Ashton went on to mention that though not married, she and the Loki actor call each other husband and wife in private. As for the reason, the actress claimed that it did not “feel right” to address one another as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Speaking of the engagement period, the Blitz star added, “It is the practicing [of] calling each other husband and wife. It is looking down at the ring finger and being like, 'Okay, this is the tradition that is potentially gonna come with this first yes.”

Elsewhere in the talks, the podcast host went on to chime in, as she said, “So you do already say, ‘My husband.’ That's quite nice.” Ashton then went on to quip, “Yeah. But it's also pissing off people who are actually marrying. So like, you realize that's just not real yet. And so, yeah.”

The actress went on to admit that she and Hiddleston have thought about marriage in their own ways, but the reality of it is scary.

Meanwhile, the couple is set to embrace parenthood again. The actress debuted her baby bump on the red carpet of the SXSW festival in June, which was held in London.

While Zawe Ashton prepares for the birth of her second child, Tom Hiddleston is busy shooting for the upcoming Marvel film, Avengers: Doomsday. The actor will reprise his role of Loki.

