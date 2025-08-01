The Intern: Choi Min Sik to turn into Robert De Niro, Han So Hee to embody Anne Hathaway for Korean remake

Choi Min Shik and Han So Hee will be teaming up for the Korean remake of the popular American movie The Intern. While the two were previously being considered for the lead roles, according to the latest reports, not only have the castings been confirmed, but the production has also begun. The original had actors Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the main roles and received a lot of love globally, including South Korea, which prompted a remake in the Asian country.

According to the Korean Film Council's official website, the film’s production is said to be in the pre-shoot stage. And while the concerned individuals have not confirmed it seems that it is scheduled to begin filming next month. It is known that Han So Hee will play the role of Jules Ostin, originally played by Anne Hathaway. On the other hand, Choi Min Shik will take on the role of Ben Whittaker, originally played by Robert De Niro.

What’s the story of The Intern?

The original film follows the life of Jules Ostin, who is the CEO of a recently begun fashion label. After it goes big in just one year of launching the business, she gets very busy trying to juggle her work and personal life. In comes a 70-year-old intern named Ben Whittaker, who gets hired because of a program. With his past experience in bringing wisdom and advice to the team, he becomes a valuable addition to the company.

As Jules Ostin faces a troublesome time in her marriage, Ben Whittaker helps her to choose her family and the right decisions. On the other hand, he eases her work-life by clearing out the literal and metaphorical clutter. Taking on the job as her chauffeur, he gets close to her family and imparts his knowledge without overstepping. It remains to be seen how the Korean version will enhance the storyline.

