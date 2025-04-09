Jaat: Dharmendra steals show with his dance moves to dhol beats at Sunny Deol-led actioner's screening; WATCH

After the blockbuster Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is all set to return to the big screens with Jaat. A special screening of the action thriller was held recently, and it was graced by the cast & crew. Sunny’s dad, Dharmendra, was also present at the event. He stole the show as he energetically danced to dhol beats.

Today, April 9, 2025, a day before the release of Jaat, the team came together for a special screening in Mumbai. Dharmendra came forward to pose for the paparazzi. He exuded happiness as he began to groove to the beats of the dhol. The veteran star wore a black shirt with a print and black pants for the event. He also added a black cap to his look.

Watch the video of Dharmendra dancing at Jaat screening:

In another video, Sunny Deol was seen entering the venue along with his co-stars. He also shook a leg to the dhol beats as confetti was showered upon them. The actor looked dapper in a light gray suit for the special occasion. A large cutout of Sunny from Jaat was seen in the background.

Check out Sunny Deol’s entry at Jaat screening!

Jaat is directed by Gopichandh Malineni. The movie is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers and TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory.

Alongside Sunny Deol, the cast includes Randeep Hooda in a negative role. Vineet Kumar Singh, Regena Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Swaroopa Ghosh, and more will also be seen in the film.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol reacted to the possibility of a sequel to the actioner. He said, “And definitely ek picture chalegi aur woh character logon ko accha lagega and jo cheezein pasand aayi tabhi uska part 2 banta hai nahi toh nahi ban sakta (And definitely if a movie will be a hit and people will like that character and only if they like the things, then its part 2 can be made, otherwise it cannot be made).”

Jaat arrives in cinemas tomorrow, April 10, 2025.

