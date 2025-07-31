Lee Min Ki, Lee Bo Young’s Mary Kills People Release: Date, when and where to watch, what to expect, cast and more

What happens when people wish to end their lives peacefully instead of trying to find purpose in a seemingly meaningless path? A skilled doctor steps in to fulfil people’s wishes to bring an end to their troublesome journeys. That’s the story of the popular Canadian show Mary Kills People, which has now been adapted into a K-drama. Starring Lee Bo Young, Lee Min Ki, and Kang Ki Young, the show brings forth a formidable cast lineup for its run, which begins on August 1.

Mary Kills People Plot

The story follows Lee Bo Young as Woo So Jung, whose experience as an emergency doctor turns her into the ‘expert’ for providing euthanasia to humans. She seeks to help people with terminal illnesses and conducts the painless process of concluding their lives on request. She is helped by Kang Ki Young’s character, who uses his own medical expertise to smoothen the process for her. The third and arguably the most important character in the series, Jo Hyun Woo, is played by Lee Min Ki. He is a man with a massive brain tumor diagnosis. As he nears the end of his life, the detective in him encounters the cases of mysteriously missing people and starts an investigation.

Beginning a cat and mouse chase, the two ends butt heads on the importance of self-inflicted end-of-life sentences and the pro-life agenda the world likes to follow. Should people’s choices be respected or should they see the beauty of life instead? The two pick sides.

Other cast members on the show include actors Kim Tae Woo, Baek Hyun Jin, Kwon Hye Hyo, Seo Young Hee, and more. The cameos confirmed so far are from: Lee Yi Kyung, Lee Sang Yoon, Son Sook, and Park Won Sang.

When and where can you watch Mary Kills People? Know the release date

Mary Kills People is scheduled to premiere on MBC TV from August 1, 2025, and is all set to air every Friday and Saturday at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

