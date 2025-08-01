'HISTORY MADE': Shah Rukh Khan's fans go berserk as superstar wins 71st National Film Awards for Jawan after 33 years

The winner list of the 71st National Film Awards is out! Shah Rukh Khan has bagged his first National Award in the category of Best Actor for his performance in Jawan. The high-on-action movie, directed by Atlee, was a commercial package of mass moments with socio-political commentary. Soon after the announcement of his winning the prestigious award, netizens started wishing the Superstar.

Netizens' reactions to Shah Rukh Khan's National Award win:

For the unversed, Jawan presented Shah Rukh Khan in his most massiest avatar. The movie also stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi. Released on Janmashtami 2023, the Pan-India movie wreaked havoc at the box office and smashed over Rs 1000 crore gross in the global markets. Jawan is currently Shah Rukh Khan's highest-grossing movie, both in India and worldwide.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Dunki (2023). He is currently working on his upcoming venture titled King, which stars him as an assassin. King is slated to release in 2026 in cinemas.

