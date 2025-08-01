EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar says 'I'm overwhelmed' on winning 3rd National Film Award for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after Shershaah and Brahmastra

The 71st National Film Awards have been officially announced. Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani bagged the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer family romantic drama was opened to positive reception and ended up being a successful venture at the global box office.

Karan Johar exclusively shared his first reaction to his big win at the prestigious award event. He said, “I am ecstatic and overwhelmed to win the national award for a film exceptionally close to my heart….. ROCKY AUR RANI KI PREM KAHAANI…. I am grateful to the jury and continue to be humbled by the enormous love the film continues to receive….”

Interestingly, this is Karan Johar's third consecutive win at the prestigious National Film Awards. Earlier, he bagged the ‘Special Jury (Feature Film)’ award for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-led Shershaah (2021). The next year, he bagged the ‘Best Film’ National Award for the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One - Shiva (2022) and now for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani (2023).

Overall, it is the 4th National Award for the filmmaker. He won his first one for the 1998-released movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.

Karan Johar's work front

Karan Johar's latest production venture, Dhadak 2, is playing in cinemas. The producer-director has a couple of releases in the coming months, with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari being the hot one. He is yet to decide on his next directorial project. On his 50th birthday, the filmmaker had announced to direct his first action film but called it off later, as it was not his zone.

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani's box office, the movie was a successful venture with an impressive business in the overseas markets and an average performance in India. Mounted on a budget of Rs 220 crore, including P&A, it collected Rs 148 crore net in India and Rs 337 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

