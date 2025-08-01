Is James Gunn Writing Script for Superman Sequel? Here’s What We Know

Superman hit the screens in the previous weeks and garnered good reviews from the audience as well as the critics. While the fans are still soaking in the film, the director, James Gunn, has announced that he is working on the script for a sequel.

Taking to his Threads account, Gunn shared an update following the release of the hit film. On the social media platform, the DC head stated, “Peacemaker press!! And sequel writing!!!”

Moreover, to keep the audiences away from the speculations, Gunn added, “This is the same movie. Superman has a major role. It’s not Superman 2.”

All about the Superman sequel

Previously in conversation with Entertainment Weekly, James Gunn addressed the headlines of Superman 2 in the making. The DC boss revealed that while the upcoming project cannot be called Superman 2, it surely is a sequel.

Gunn explained, “What I’m working on is in some way… I mean, yes, yes, yes, yes. But is it a straight-up Superman sequel? I would not say necessarily.” The movie is still in the early stages of development, and hence, details about the plot and cast members are kept under wraps.

Superman hits it out of the park

As for Gunn's directed Superman, the movie performed well at the box office. The film, as reported on July 31, would surpass the 300 million mark. The film starred David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan in the lead roles of Superman and Lois Lane, respectively.

As for the plot, the official synopsis of the movie reads, “When Superman gets drawn into conflicts at home and abroad, his actions are questioned, giving tech billionaire Lex Luthor the opportunity to get the Man of Steel out of the way for good. Will intrepid reporter Lois Lane and Superman's four-legged companion, Krypto, be able to help him before it's too late?”

Superman is successfully running in theaters.

