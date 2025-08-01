BTS’ Jungkook’s first selfie in 21 months makes fans cheer in delight, gives new peek at chest tattoo

Jungkook is back on Weverse, and the fans couldn’t be happier! On August 1, the singer shared an update on his solo account on the fan community platform and showed his doe-eyed visuals as well as lip piercing with a close-up selfie. This was his first self-photo update in 21 months, with the last one being on November 6, 2023, mere weeks ahead of his military enlistment. With his buffed-up physique and a new liking towards black tank tops, the BTS member looked every bit the charmer that he is known to be.

Jungkook comes back to check in with fans in almost 2 years

He wrote, “Long time no see? (Also translated as: It’s been a while, hasn’t it?)” on his latest Weverse update. With it accompanied a very zoomed-in photo of his handsome face, in line with the large eyes that he’s known to possess, peeking curiously at the camera.

Hair ruffled and appearing to be lying on his bed, Jungkook seemed to have only a black tank top on, giving a new and closer look at his seemingly recently done chest ink on his right side. Extending the arm sleeve that he already had, the youngest from BTS seems to have recently added some design extending towards the centre of his chest. His broad shoulders only peeked lightly on the sides, but a mole was visible on his left shoulder.

Jungkook recently went back to the USA after being in South Korea for about 10 days. He seemed to have joined V during his return and was seen hanging out in the gym, growing his muscles further. The two young members of the group returned one day ago when the Still With You singer covered his face with a UV mask and a beanie. Only letting his eyes peek, fans’ cuteness aggression was triggered as he giggled and snapped his fingers while interacting with the reporters at the airport, making V pat his head lightly. Fans trended ‘Taekook’ soon after appreciating their interaction.

